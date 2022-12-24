EUR/NZD declined on Fridayas investors digested a flurry of economic data ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend. EUR/NZD approached to test resistance 1.6988(38.2%fib)but retreated as the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD loses momentum but outlook is bullish - December 23, 2022
- FxWirePro : GBP/NZD threatens 38.2% fib after fall below 1.9200 handle - December 23, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD bounces off 200-DMA support, US PCE data awaited for impetus - December 23, 2022