EUR/NZD declined on Friday as European Central Banks dovish tone at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday and strong U.S economic data weighed on euro. ECBs dovish tone and U.S. data overshadowed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD maintains bearish bias with focus on 1.6000 - October 30, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pauses upside at 61.8% Fib, break below 200H MA to see more downside - October 29, 2021
- MUFG Bank, Ltd. — Moody’s assigns A1 rating to MUFG Bank Auckland Branch’s NZD transferrable certificate of deposits (Japanese Only) - October 29, 2021