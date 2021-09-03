FxWirePro:EUR/NZD outlook weaker on renewed downside pressure

EUR/NZD declined sharply on Friday as demand for risk sensitive kiwi dollar increased after slower-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Investor appetite to look for returns outside the U.S. currency helped …
