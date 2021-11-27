EUR/NZD rose sharply on Friday as reports of a new COVID strain that could be much transmissible more lethal drove the pair higher. EUR/NZD rose from 1.6330 to hit high at 1.6629 in US session, before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD rebounds sharply, daily chart points to a much bigger gain - November 26, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .6805 Could Be Trigger Point for Acceleration to Downside - November 26, 2021
- The uptrend in GBP/NZD accelerates - November 26, 2021