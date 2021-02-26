FxWirePro:EUR/NZD reclaims 1.6600 handle ,outlook bullish

EUR/NZD sailed up through 1.6600 on Friday as a recent rout in global bond markets spooked sellers. EUR/NZDs rise has cleared 1.6519(5DMA), longs confidence is bolstered as bullish signals are …
