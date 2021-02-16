FxWirePro:EUR/NZD regains upwards momentum, signals favor longs

EUR/NZD strengthened on Tuesday as euro was boosted after a survery showed German investor morale surged in February. The ZEW said its survey of investors economic sentiment showed a rise to 71.2 …
