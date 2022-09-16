EUR/NZD rose higher to hit two month high on Thursday on as broad based New Zealand dollar selling drove EUR/NZD sharply higher. . EUR/NZD rose above 1.6750 level . A break and daily close above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD rises to two-month high, maintains bullish bias - September 15, 2022
- NZD/USD slides to fresh two-year low under 0.6000 ahead of China/US data - September 15, 2022
- NZD/USD bears move in on key support into the last hour - September 15, 2022