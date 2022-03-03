EUR/NZD declined on Thursday as investors were worried about the impact of rising oil prices will impact Eurozone economy. Selling pressure will remain in the short-term, only a move above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD risks further fall if crucial support buckles, good to sell on rally - March 3, 2022
- NZD/USD flirts with six-week high of 0.6810 on mixed feelings over Ukraine-Russia talks, Fed - March 3, 2022
- NZD/USD struggles at 0.6800 as Ukraine-Russia eye the third round of negotiations - March 3, 2022