EUR/NZD declined on Tuesday as kiwi dollar jumped higher on lowering new COVID-19 infections in New Zealand. Despite the weaker New Zealand business confidence data, the kiwi saw a rebound as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7050 ahead of critical US data - August 31, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD set for bigger drop, but close below key fibo needed - August 31, 2021
- Asian Open: Consumer Sentiment Slumps, NZD Up as COVID Cases Fall - August 31, 2021