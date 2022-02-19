EUR/NZD declined on Friday as falling Eurozone bond yields and caution around Russia -Ukraine tensions weighed on euro . • Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down nearly a basis …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD slide lower shifts pressure to the downside - February 18, 2022
- NZD/USD drops below 0.6700 as Russia-Ukraine headlines worsen the market mood - February 18, 2022
- NZD/USD Testing Major Retracement Zone at .6710 – .6753 - February 18, 2022