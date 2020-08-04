GBP/ NZD paused its gains on Tuesday as UK-specific issues returned to center stage ahead of this weeks BoE meeting. Traders wondered whether Thursdays BoE meeting would provide clues as to whether …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD bulls retreat ahead Of Bank of England policy meeting - August 4, 2020
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD rally running out of steam, but bias still bullish - August 4, 2020
- NZD/USD on hold ahead of NZ employment data - August 4, 2020