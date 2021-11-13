GBP/ NZD initially gained on Friday but rally fizzled as rising rate differentials between US and UK and Brexit tensions hindered sterling gains. The pair attempted to breach resistance at 1.9104 (61.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD capped by the 61.8% fibonacci, good to sell on rallies - November 12, 2021
- NZD/USD looks vulnerable as US Dollar firms up - November 12, 2021
- NZD/USD fends off 0.7000 for now, but set to end the week sharply lower - November 12, 2021