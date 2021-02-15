FxWirePro:GBP/NZD chart very bullish, on course to break 1.9300

GBP/ NZD rose on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts and hopes of a rapid economic recovery in UK lifted the pair. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide this week how soon …
