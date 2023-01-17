GBP/NZD strengthened on Tuesday as sterling was buoyed by higher than expected UK pay growth data. Data showed wage growth picked up more pace in the three months to November, while employment rose by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD climbs higher on upbeat UK pay growth data,good to buy on dips - January 17, 2023
- Illness is what ultimately snared Italy’s top Mafia fugitive - January 17, 2023
- Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online - January 17, 2023