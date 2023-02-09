GBP/NZD initially dipped on Thursday but rebounded sharply as improved risk appetite and comments from BoE policymakers lifted the pair . The pair hit daily high at 1.9162, it was last up 0.01% at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP NZD consolidates above 1.9100 after early fall, maintains bullish bias - February 9, 2023
- AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi - February 9, 2023
- NZD/USD flirts with weekly high, around mid-0.6300s amid softer USD/positive risk tone - February 9, 2023