GBP/NZD declined on Tuesday as commodity-linked currencies like kiwi got a boost from higher commodities prices and gains in equities. • Choppy price action leads to retreat but buyers emerged near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD runs out of steam but maintains bullish outlook - February 28, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD consolidates around 1.9445 after early fall, maintains bullish bias - February 28, 2023
- NZD/USD bulls in the market and eye firmer test of 0.6200 - February 28, 2023