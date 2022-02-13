FxWirePro:GBP/NZD gains on above forecast UK Dec GDP data,good to buy on dips

GBP/ NZD rose on Friday as the pair was lifted by UK GDP data and BoE rate expectations. • Data showed Britain’s economy shrank by a less-than-expected 0.2% in December, despite the setback caused by …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: