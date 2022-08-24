GBP/NZD dipped on Tuesday but recovered some lost ground as in line with expected Purchasing Managers index (PMI) data supported sterling. U.K. economic activity slowed slightly in August as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD gains some upside momentum but still bearish - August 23, 2022
- NZD/USD drops back below 0.6250 with eyes on US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole - August 23, 2022
- USD weakens; NZD back above 62 USc - August 23, 2022