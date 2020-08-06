GBP/ NZD trickled lower on Thursday as Brexit and coronavirus fears added to negative mood. Fears of a second wave of infections in Britain, already the hardest-hit European country, have capped the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD loses momentum but outlook is bullish - August 6, 2020
- NZD/USD: Fundamental backdrop is supportive for a test of 0.6750 – Westpac - August 6, 2020
- NZD/USD sticks to the consolidative theme – UOB - August 6, 2020