GBP/NZD initially gained on Thursday but gave up ground as improved risk appetite drove capital flows to kiwi dollar. The pair is currently approaching support at 23.6%fib. A break below will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/ NZD losses could deepen with a break of key obstacles - March 24, 2022
- NZD/USD struggles below 0.7000 on mixed concerns over Ukraine, inflation - March 24, 2022
- NZD/USD May Have to Test Support to Attract New Buyers - March 24, 2022