GBP/NZD declined on Friday as improved risk appetite drove capital flows to kiwi dollar after US data. Stocks , commodities , riskier assets rallied on risk-on trade after U.S. jobs report. The is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/ NZD outlook weaker on renewed downside pressure - January 6, 2023
- NZD/USD jumps toward 0.6300 as US Dollar tumbles - January 6, 2023
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – US Payrolls and Wage Data Will Set the Tone - January 6, 2023