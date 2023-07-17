GBP/ NZD rebounded on Monday as investors positioned ahead of a pivotal UK inflation report. UK July inflation data due on Wednesday. UK CPI is forecast to fall to 8.2% YY. Technical highlight upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rebounds as dip buying emerge - July 17, 2023
- NZD/USD coming off superb week as US Dollar beats a retreat - July 17, 2023
- AUD and NZD are the only G10 currencies to go on struggling against the Dollar – SocGen - July 17, 2023