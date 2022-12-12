GBP/ NZD strengthen on Monday as slightly better than expected UK Oct GDP boosted sterling. Investors geared up for key policy decisions as U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rebounds,critical resistance lies ahead - December 12, 2022
- Pound New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Trends Erratically On Mixed Data, Weak Risk Appetite - December 12, 2022
- NZD/USD: Volatility beckons in a usually positive month for the Kiwi – ANZ - December 12, 2022