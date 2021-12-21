GBP/ NZD rose on Monday as commodity linked New Zealand dollar weakened on fears of further spread of Omicron coronavirus variant. New Zealand dollar was sold off broadly as coronavirus cases surged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD steadies above 1.9680, retains bid tone - December 20, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD rallies to 3-week high, good to buy on dips - December 20, 2021
- NZD/USD remains vulnerable to refresh 2021 low as Omicron sours sentiment - December 20, 2021