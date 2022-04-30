FxWirePro:GBP/NZD steadies around 1.9450, retains bid tone

GBP/NZD rose on Friday as GBP shorts squaring helped boost the pound against kiwi dollar. • GBP/NZD rallied further away from Thursday’s 21-month low at 19137, a daily close below which will …
