GBP/NZD declined on Monday as sterling continued to weaken on last weeks Bank of Englands dovish stance. The BOE kept rates on hold last week the first meeting at which it had done so since December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD sustains Friday’s losses, as downtrend builds - September 25, 2023
- NZD/USD bounces for Monday, eyes on 0.6000 - September 25, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD falls below 1.7750, bears keep the advantage - September 25, 2023