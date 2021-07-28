GBP/ NZD gained on Wednesday as a drop in daily new cases for a seventh straight day in UK lifted the pair. The pair attempted to breach resistance at 2.0057(23.6% fib)and dipped towards 1.9960 level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
FxWirePro:GBP/NZD uptrend stalled, progress needed soon to sustain
GBP/ NZD gained on Wednesday as a drop in daily new cases for a seventh straight day in UK lifted the pair. The pair attempted to breach resistance at 2.0057(23.6% fib)and dipped towards 1.9960 level …