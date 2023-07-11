GBP/ NZD strengthened on Tuesday above-forecast UK wage growth data boosted sterling. Official figures showed British wages excluding bonuses were 7.3% higher in the three months to May than a year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/ NZD vaults higher on hotter than expected UK wage growth data - July 11, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Shows vertical fall ahead of RBNZ policy - July 11, 2023
- NZD/USD faces further range bound near term – UOB - July 11, 2023