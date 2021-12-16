GBP/AUD has another bearish momentum. We can see the strength of Asian Pacific currencies both AUD and NZD. The order block is showing a rejection of the GBP/AUD and it’s mostly due to AUD strength.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/AUD Bears Are There To Win - December 16, 2021
- NZD/USD holding above 0.6800 amid weaker post-Fed US dollar - December 16, 2021
- NZD/USD: Short-Term Plunge Met By Reversal Higher - December 16, 2021