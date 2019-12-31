GBP/NZD 1H Chart: Downside potential could prevail

The British Pound has been depreciating against the New Zealand Dollar since the middle of December after the GBP/NZD exchange rate failed to surpass the resistance level—the monthly R1 at 2.0350.
