The Pound Sterling has increased its gains against the New Zealand Dollar. The exchange rate remained trading in several ascending channels and has tested the upper boundary of a junior channel. The currency exchange was stranded between pivot points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD 4H Chart: Stranded Between PPs - March 23, 2018
- Wednesday’s Forex Update: AUD/NZD - March 23, 2018
- NZD/USD: Expected To Rise Further Inside This Falling Wedge - March 23, 2018