The GBP/NZD corrected almost 1,000 pips during eight trading sessions. This currency pair has now reached its support zone, and bullish momentum is quickly recovering. Economic data out of the UK …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD: Can Support Zone Spark a Short-covering Rally? - December 25, 2019
- NZD/USD Remains In Uptrend Above 0.6500 - December 25, 2019
- NZD/USD continues to creep higher in seventh day of gains - December 24, 2019