The Pound New Zealand Dollar exchange rate fell today despite a disappointing contraction in global dairy prices and hopeful progress in the Brexit negotiation process. Recent data from New Zealand has not been overly impressive, with Sunday revealing a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP NZD Exchange Rates Fall as NZ Political Anxiety Wanes - November 21, 2017
- Critical Levels Coming Up For AUD And NZD - November 21, 2017
- EUR/NZD: Reversal - November 21, 2017