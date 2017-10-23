The Pound New Zealand Dollar exchange rate predominantly fluctuated today with markets waiting for Wednesday’s UK GDP release and announcements regarding cabinet positions from New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. The ‘Kiwi’ caught some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP NZD Exchange Rates Fluctuate Before UK GDP - October 23, 2017
- No signs of stabilization around NZD/USD yet – UOB - October 23, 2017
- Elliott Wave Analysis: NZD/USD Looking For More Weakness - October 23, 2017