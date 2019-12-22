A surprise upward revision to the third quarter UK gross domestic product helped the Pound Sterling to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate to recover from its monthly low. With quarterly growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Bounces Back Thanks To UK Growth Upgrade - December 22, 2019
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish exhaustion on H1 favors pullback to 0.6580 - December 20, 2019
- NZD/USD Pressured By 50-Hour SMA - December 20, 2019