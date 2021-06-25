GBP/NZD has dropped to a key support area where bulls are lurking. Bulls will have the prior support structure in focus. GBP/NZD is stalling at support and the focus is on the upside for the meanwhile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a retracement from key support
GBP/NZD has dropped to a key support area where bulls are lurking. Bulls will have the prior support structure in focus. GBP/NZD is stalling at support and the focus is on the upside for the meanwhile …