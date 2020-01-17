GBP & NZD Thrive, JPY Remains Unloved

The New Zealand Dollar and the Pound were the top performing currencies. The former was boosted by an upbeat ANZ inflation indicator, leading to calls for the RBNZ to cement its neutral bias for the …
