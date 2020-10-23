EU trade talks to resume. NZD and AUD up strongly, recovering recent losses. USD weak and UST yields higher on US fiscal talk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP outperforms as UK-EU trade talks to resume. NZD and AUD up strongly, recovering recent losses. USD weak and UST yields higher on US fiscal talk - October 23, 2020
- NZD/USD rally runs out of gas as New Zealand CPI disappoint - October 23, 2020
- NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss - October 22, 2020