Asian stocks hit 7-week high, but dollar rises vs AUD and NZD * ECB to hold press conference at 1330 GMT * Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Tom Westbrook and Chibuike Oguh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on treatment hopes, currencies await ECB - April 29, 2020
- NZD/USD steps back from six-week high on downbeat China PMIs - April 29, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Probes 2020 falling trendline - April 29, 2020