Gold in NZD terms eyes record highs after RBNZ rate cut

Gold or XAU/NZD has risen above NZ$ 2,300 and could challenge the record high of NZ$ 2,324.80 in the next few hours. New Zealand’s central bank cut rates by 50 basis points, catching markets by …
