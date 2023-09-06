The New Zealand government recently revealed an increase in the median wage to NZD $31.61 an hour, effective from February 2024. This change will impact various visa categories, including the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Government’s Wage Inflation: A Vicious Cycle - September 6, 2023
- NZD/USD extends the losing streak toward 0.5850, US Services PMI eyed - September 5, 2023
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.5890, eyes on US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2023