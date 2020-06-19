A macro forex guide exploring how to trade the New Zealand and Australian Dollars – and why they are tied to Chinese growth – through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy - June 18, 2020
- NZD/USD likely to continue this trend into the end of the week - June 18, 2020
- NZD/USD: Bears looking for firm direction to extend losses below 0.6450 - June 18, 2020