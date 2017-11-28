With Monday’s AUD/USD and yesterday’s USD/CAD setups playing out nicely, I wanted to speak about the AUD/NZD short setup that we had previously featured. A level that didn’t hold and the setup was blown out of the water by a fundamental news spike.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Indecision Candle At AUD/NZD Daily Support - November 28, 2017
- NZD/USD – Bearish pin bar seeks validation - November 28, 2017
- NZD/USD: target, 0.6950, has the bird got wings for a test of the trend topside resistance? - November 28, 2017