Expect plenty of points on the board for Ireland as they begin their quest for glory at the Rugby World Cup today when they face minnows Romania in a Pool B clash at the Stade de Bordeaux. It’s an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Ireland vs Romania live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online now, team news - September 9, 2023
- Ireland vs Romania live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online, team news - September 9, 2023
- Ukraine vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online for free - September 9, 2023