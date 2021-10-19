New Zealand Q3 inflation has risen at its fastest pace in 10 years with the latest release to start the FX week. The annual inflation rate moves up to 4.9% from 3.3% in the second quarter. This has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Is the NZD/JPY set for further gains post-high New Zealand inflation? [Video] - October 19, 2021
- Surging inflation to lift the NZD/JPY? - October 19, 2021
- NZD/USD: More OCR hikes speak of a higher kiwi – ANZ - October 19, 2021