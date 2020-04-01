Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Jack Grealish fined £150,000 for breaking government guidelines but Aston Villa captain won’t face police action - March 31, 2020
- MARTIN SAMUEL: Slashed salaries for the little people – a £7m bonanza for the executive breaking the bad news… Daniel Levy’s timing is appalling - March 31, 2020
- NZD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China Caixin PMI, remains below 0.6000 - March 31, 2020