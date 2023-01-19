NZD made gains against AUD, with recent strength against USD as well. US weakness is Kiwi’s gain, according to BNZ’s Jason Wong. The Kiwi dollar has held firm against its global counterparts, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sunk in tandem with AUD and Aussie jobs report, but bulls are present also - January 18, 2023
- Kiwi dollar holds firm with USD retreating this year - January 18, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Spinning Top favors a bearish reversal - January 18, 2023