Kiwi Plunge Extends NZD/USD Downtrend To New Lows

The New Zealand dollar was pummeled on Thursday after the New Zealand First party opted to form a coalition government with the Labour Party, led by newcomer and incoming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, rather than with the incumbent Nationalist Party led …
