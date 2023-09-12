Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rate Forecast: GBP/NZD Declines from Three-Year Best Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rate: GBP Crashes 1.2% vs NZD as Post RBNZ Rebound New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Exchange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggling to move past 0.5900 with US CPI around the corner - September 12, 2023
- Live Canadian Dollar to New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate (CAD/NZD) Today - September 12, 2023
- NZD/USD: Q4 forecast revised lower to 0.56 – CIBC - September 12, 2023