Thursday was a bad day for the Kiwi as the Antipodean currency got devastated by the market shocking news that that leftist Labour Party would be forming a coalition and not the more conservative National Party. Jacinda Ardern, the Labour leader announced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Lloyds: NZD USD Exchange Rate To Decline To 0.67 - October 24, 2017
- NZD/USD plummets to fresh 5-month lows, bears eyeing 0.69 mark - October 24, 2017
- NZD Slides As Government Looks To Expand RBNZ Mandate - October 24, 2017